Crunchyroll Gives Hope For SOLO LEVELING Season 3: "Fans Will Continue To See The Story"

Crunchyroll has all but confirmed a third season of Solo Leveling. Speaking to Deadline at Cannes Film Festival, Mitchel Berger, Crunchyroll’s Head of Theatrical & Distribution, gave hope to fans eager for more Solo Leveling.

And though Berger stopped short of officially announcing Crunchyroll Season 3, he did confirm the the story will continue.

"We just concluded Season 2, which did really well for us, so I’m sure there will be more content in future," he said.

Unfortunately, Berger couldn't quite commit to a timeline. "We’re not sure exactly when, but it will be here and fans will continue to see the story," the Crunchyroll exec added.

The drama surrounding Solo Leveling Season 3 has been a perplexing mystery. The anime series, which is based on the South Korean web novel of the same name written by Chugong, just concluded its second season in March of this year.

The series has received widespread acclaim from critics and general audiences alike, and has quickly become one of the most popular anime. With the arrival of its second season, it became the most-rated anime on Crunchyroll, surpassing long-standing titles like One Piece and Demon Slayer. As of this writing, it currently sits at 4.9 stars with 792K ratings on the anime streaming platform.

Given the show's popularity, fans have been left scratching their heads as to why a third season hasn't been announced yet; although, it's worth mentioning there are multiple companies involved in the project, such as Aniplex, Crunchyroll, A-1 Pictures, and Kakao Entertainment.

The good news is that it does sound like Solo Leveling Season 3 will eventually get announced. The big question now is just how long we'll have to wait.

In the meantime, for those who have not yet caught up with the series, you can stream both seasons on Crunchyroll with English subs and dubs.

The official series synopsis reads:

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Season 1 of the series focuses largely on Jinwoo's training, while Season 2, Arise from the Shadow, continues to follow Jinwoo's evolution and ascent as a powerful hunter as he embraces his role as the Shadow Monarch. The second season also delves more into the backgrounds and motivations of key supporting characters.