SOLO LEVELING Producer Wants To Wait Until 2026 For Season 3, But For A Good Reason

There's been a lot of chatter around the idea of a third season for Solo Leveling. The hit anime only recently concluded its second season, Arise from the Shadow, at the end of March.

The season ended with a significant cliffhanger that set the stage for future episodes, but as of yet, the series has not been announced for a third season. Given the show's popularity, it's not a matter of if, but when Solo Leveling will return. And that seems to be the question that everyone wants to know the answer to.

Recent statements from various sources involved with the anime have all indicated that it could be quite some time until production begins on Solo Leveling Season 3. Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini recently expressed hope for a third season, but also conceded that the production staff at A-1 Pictures want to explore other shows as well.

Meanwhile, Atsushi Kaneko, Animation Producer at A-1 Pictures, and Sota Furuhashi, Producer at Aniplex, were also asked about the potential of a third season during a Reddit AMA. The two sounded a bit more reserved, stating that it will take "all the support and energy from fans" to get production going on Season 3.

Kaneko and Furuhashi also recently attended a media Q&A event hosted by TheWrap's Raquel Harris where they were again asked if they could share anything about Season 3. Furuhashi admitted that he's "anxiously awaiting" a third season, but admitted that the animators need a bit of a break.

“I think that’s the toughest question I’ve had tonight. I think more than anyone, I am anxiously awaiting a Season 3! But in truth, between Season 1 and Season 2, 220,000 frames of animation were created,” Furuhashi said. "And of course, I’d love to give the animators a little breathing room. So, if it were up to me, I’d say let’s wait until the next Olympics to see what’s going to happen with a Season 3."

For context, the next Olympics will be the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, followed by the 2028 Summer Olympics in the United States.

Furuhashi ultimately concluded that the decision for Season 3 will ultimately be up to Kaneko and A-1 Pictures. "But to get to that 220,001st frame of animation, I think that’s up to more up to Kaneko-san and A-1 Pictures," he added.

“No, no, no! So, it’s on me now, then!?" Kaneko playfully responded "Um… This is difficult. Let me just start by saying, I, too, want to see what happens next.“

Kaneko added: “And this isn’t necessarily a complex of mine, so to speak, but I’ve worked my entire career on this island country, Japan, and it was Solo Leveling that really brought this international perspective and viewpoint to me. And every time I go to a different country, there’s this sort of stimulation from the audience, from the fans… The energy. And it makes me realize how different all the countries and fandoms are around the world. And it really reminds me of the power of entertainment.“

He went on to reference Dragon Ball's Spirit Bomb, and expressing the notion that Solo Leveling gets its power from the fans. So if we want a Season 3, they need support from fans. It's a comment that was repeated during the Reddit AMA.

Suffice to say, Solo Leveling's popularity almost certainly guarantees future seasons will be made. However, it sounds like we may have to wait a bit longer.