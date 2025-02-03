SQUID GAME Universe Will Continue On Netflix Even After Season 3

When creating Squid Game for Netflix, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk originally envisioned it as a one-season thing. But the series exploded in popularity and Netflix ultimately returned to Hwang for more. The result was two more seasons.

Season 2 of Squid Game debuted in December of last year and ended on a major cliffhanger. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too long to see how the story will resolve as Season 3 is scheduled to premiere this June.

While Season 3 will presumably mark the end of Sung Gi-hun's journey, it won't necessarily be the end of Squid Game. According to Hwang, the Squid Game universe could continue in the form of spinoffs.

"When we were doing season one, I was saying there was never going to be another season,” Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter. “And so if the time comes, and it just so happens that I’m able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback. But I’m thinking more along the lines of a spinoff.”

The first two seasons of Squid Game introduced us to plenty of interesting and personable side characters. Unfortunately, many of their stories ended prematurely as they were killed in the games, but Hwang suggested spin-offs could help fill in the gaps or explore their backstories. Hwang made note of the time gaps between seasons one and two.

“There’s a three-year gap. So, for example, what was the Front Man doing during those three years?” Hwang asked. “What was the Recruiter doing? When I have some downtime, I like to just toss some ideas around and go wild with my imagination. So I guess we can be open to anything.”

Right now, it's still unclear which direction Netflix will choose to go with Squid Game. Hwang himself isn't even sure if he'll be involved in future projects beyond an advisor role. The one thing he is positive about is the streamer's desire to continue expanding on this idea.

"I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away,” Hwang told TheWrap back in December. Currently, David Finger is developing an English-language version of the series, although Squid Game is technically available to watch with English dubs already. There's also the reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge, which premiered in 2023.

“Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?” Hwang concluded. “But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the ‘Squid Game’ universe.”

Netflix recently shared the first batch of promotional images for Squid Game Season 3, which is scheduled to release on June 27th.