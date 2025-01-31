SQUID GAME Season 3 Release Date Announced With First Look Stills

Squid Game fans were left on the edge of their seat following the cliffhanger ending to Season 2, and for a while, all we knew was that Season 3 would premiere sometime in 2025. Now Netflix has finally given us a date to circle on our calendar.

Announced on social media with a new poster image, Netflix confirmed that Squid Game Season 3 will be released on June 27th. "Prepare for the final game," reads the poster tagline alongside a visual of a body being dragged toward the black casket.

Nothing can prepare you for the final season of Squid Game.



Season 3 premieres June 27. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/aVqSoQScOI — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2025

In addition to the poster, the official Squid Game account also shared a batch of stills from the upcoming third season. As a quick recap, Season 2 of Squid Game followed Seong Gi-Hun (Player 456) back to the island to participate in another round of the games, only this time with the goal of putting a stop to it once and for all. Gi-hun spent much of the season trying to keep the other participants alive while also trying to make his way to the Front Man.

The season ended with Gi-hun convincing a small group of players to start an uprising within the games. After overthrowing the guards and stealing their weapons, the group attempted to make its way to the control center. Bogged down by enemy gunfire and low on ammo, Gi-hun and his longtime friend Park Jung-bae broke off from the rest in attempt to reach the Front Man. Unfortunately, the plan was thwarted when Hwang In-ho — the actual Front Man who participated in the games as Player 001 — double-crossed them.

Park Jung-bae was killed and we were left wondering what would happen to Gi-hun. This fresh batch of stills finally gives us an idea, as it shows Gi-hun handcuffed to one of the bunk beds as he stares at a shadowy figure, presumably the Front Man, who is looking over him.

In another image, Park Yong-sik (Player 007), Cho Hyun-ju (Player 120), Jang Geum-ja (Player 149), and Kim Jun-hee (Player 222) are standing over an open casket. In another image, we see Kang No-eul, the North Korean defector and former sniper who joined the games as a Guard. The fourth image is simply of the Front Man.

Prepare for the final game. Here's your first look at Squid Game Season 3 photos, premiering June 27. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/3j8yUaOccK — Squid Game (@squidgame) January 30, 2025

“I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season,” wrote series director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk in a letter to fans. “The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.”

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story,” Hwang continued. “We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.”

Fans can look forward to the return of Squid Game for its third and final season on June 27, 2025.