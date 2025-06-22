LORD OF MYSTERIES Posters Highlight Beyonder Pathways Ahead Of Series Premiere This Week

Tencent Video and B.CMay Pictures' highly anticipated anime series Lord of Mysteries is set to premiere this week. In anticipation of its debut, the official social media account for the anime has been sharing posters as part of a countdown towards its release.

It was recently announced that Lord of Mysteries will release globally on June 28, 2025. The series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll (as well as Tencent Video, Muse, and additional platforms to be announced).

Based on the popular Chinese web novel of the same name, written by Cuttlefish That Loves Dining, Lord of Mysteries is a dark fantasy series that follows Zhou Mingrui, a modern-day Chinese man, who mysteriously awakens in the body of Klein Moretti in an alternate Victorian-era world filled with science, magic, and mysticism coexist. The world is divided into Beyonder paths, each linked to a series of potions that grant supernatural abilities. Consuming potions can advance a person's path rank, but it comes with the risk of going mad or losing humanity.

The posters that have been shared online each day leading up to the release of Lord of Mysteries represent these different Beyonder paths. Below we see the poster for the Hunter, a Beyonder path that focuses on combat prowess and beastly strength. The assassin is a high Sequence within the Hunter Pathway that focuses on stealth.

There's also a poster for Lawyer and Arbiter. Both Arbiter and Lawyer are sequences within the Justice Pathway. These are for characters who wield legal or moral authority.

Here's the latest set of posters counting down towards the release of Lord of Mysteries.

We're now six days away from the premiere of Lord of Mysteries, so expect a few more posters and possibly some additional promotional material to be released this week. This is undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest series of the year, especially given its massive popularity both in China and internationally.

#LoMGlobalRelease

"The Fool Arrives."



🎥 Lord of Mysteries Donghua Global Premiere: June 28

🎥 Available on: Tencent Video, Crunchyroll, Muse, with more platforms launching soon.



Presented by: Tencent Video | Yuewen

Produced by: B.CMAY PICTURES

Based on the novel by: Cuttlefish… pic.twitter.com/lZbrEZOFbs — Lord of Mysteries (@LOM_officialEN) June 18, 2025

Through the storm of steam and machinery, who can achieve the extraordinary? In the mist of history and darkness, who whispers to me? When I woke up from the haze of mystery, I found myself in a world of guns, cannons, giant ships, airships, difference engines; potions, divination, curses, hanged men, and sealed artifacts. But the light still shines between it all, and the mystery is never more than two steps away. This is the legend of the Fool.

Lord of Mysteries will debut on Crunchyroll on June 28th with a two-episode premiere. It is expected to release in Chinese with English subtitles. There's also an indication that it will have English dubs available, although Crunchyroll has not confirmed a specific time yet.