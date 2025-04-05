TO BE HERO X Releases Today With Same-Day English Dubs On Crunchyroll

The highly anticipated To Be Hero X anime series debuts today with the first episode also available to stream with English Dubs. Check out the English cast and dubbed trailer below.

Apr 05, 2025
Animated superhero action series To Be Hero X is set to debut today with Crunchyroll making the surprise announcement that English dub of the first episode will be available as well. To Be Hero X will begin streaming later today -- Saturday, April 5th -- on Crunchyroll with the English voice cast and crew also revealed.

To Be Hero X is an original series by bilibili and Aniplex and the follow-up to the franchise's To Be Hero and To Be Heroine. The show is set in a world filled with heroes, but it's their fans that make them superheroes. Fans' Trust Value in a hero not only determines their ranking, but also helps power their abilities. If they lose trust, they lose their special abilities. Every two years, a tournament is held to choose the top heroes. Their performance in the tournament determines their new Trust Values and rankings with the highest ranked hero earning the name "X."

The English dubbed trailer for To Be Hero X can be seen below. You'll quickly notice that the multi-style animation series features vibrant colors, sleek animation, and tons of detailed action sequences. 

The official series synopsis from Crunchyroll reads:

This is a world where heroes are created by people's trust, and the hero who gains the most trust is known as X. In this world, people's trust can be quantified through data, and these values are reflected on everyone's wrist. As long as one gains enough trust points, an ordinary person can possess superpowers and become a superhero who saves the world. However, the constantly changing trust values make the path of a hero full of uncertainties…

The English voice cast for Episode 1 of To Be Hero X features:

  • Nice voiced by Mauricio Ortiz-Segura
  • Miss J voiced by Stephanie Young
  • Moon voiced by Bryn Apprill
  • Enlighter voiced by Landon McDonald
  • Cheng Yaojin voiced by Larry Brantley
  • Shand voiced by John Burgmeier
  • Alexander voiced by Jim Foronda
  • Jam voiced by Alex Hom
  • Leo voiced by Phil Parsons
  • Oliver voiced by Daniel Van Thomas
  • Additional Voices: Mike Smith, Robert McCollum, Lexa Childress, Izzi Raine, Aaron Campbell, Erin Kelly Noble, Preston Isham, Jake Haberman, Gerard Caster, Amanda Huerta, Krystal LaPorte, Cassie Ewulu, Justin Green, Jim Foronda

To Be Hero X Key Visual

BeDream produces the animation for To Be Hero X. Li Haolin (Link Click) directs with music by Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan), KOHTA YAMAMOTO, Hidefumi Kenmochi, DAIKI (AWSM.), Shuhei Mutsuki, Hideyuki Fukasawa, Misaki Umase and Ryuichi Takada (MONACA).

To Be Hero X will premiere on Sunday, April 6th at 9:30 a.m. JUST, which means the series will air in the United States around 8:30 p.m. EST tonight on April 5th. You'll be able to stream it on Crunchyroll, but it's also coming to Netflix and Prime Video on April 7th. It will be available on additional platforms starting April 9th.

