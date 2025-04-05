TO BE HERO X Releases Today With Same-Day English Dubs On Crunchyroll

Animated superhero action series To Be Hero X is set to debut today with Crunchyroll making the surprise announcement that English dub of the first episode will be available as well. To Be Hero X will begin streaming later today -- Saturday, April 5th -- on Crunchyroll with the English voice cast and crew also revealed.

To Be Hero X is an original series by bilibili and Aniplex and the follow-up to the franchise's To Be Hero and To Be Heroine. The show is set in a world filled with heroes, but it's their fans that make them superheroes. Fans' Trust Value in a hero not only determines their ranking, but also helps power their abilities. If they lose trust, they lose their special abilities. Every two years, a tournament is held to choose the top heroes. Their performance in the tournament determines their new Trust Values and rankings with the highest ranked hero earning the name "X."

The English dubbed trailer for To Be Hero X can be seen below. You'll quickly notice that the multi-style animation series features vibrant colors, sleek animation, and tons of detailed action sequences.

The official series synopsis from Crunchyroll reads:

This is a world where heroes are created by people's trust, and the hero who gains the most trust is known as X. In this world, people's trust can be quantified through data, and these values are reflected on everyone's wrist. As long as one gains enough trust points, an ordinary person can possess superpowers and become a superhero who saves the world. However, the constantly changing trust values make the path of a hero full of uncertainties…