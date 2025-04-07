MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Now Streaming On Crunchyroll With English Subs; Dubs Still TBA

MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Now Streaming On Crunchyroll With English Subs; Dubs Still TBA

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the anime prequel series to My Hero Academia is now available to stream on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

News
By MattIsForReal - Apr 07, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has officially made its debut. The prequel spin-off series to the My Hero Academia anime made its debut in Japan today, with the episode also releasing on Crunchyroll for those in North America.

As of 8:15 a.m. PT / 11:15 a.m. ET on Monday, April 7th, you can officially stream the first episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. It's currently only available with English subtitles, with the dub airtime still to be announced. 

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is an anime adaptation of the manga written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court. It serves as a prequel spin-off to Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, set five years prior to the events of the main series. The series follows three vigilantes — Koichi Haimawairi/The Crawler, Kazuho Haneyama/Pop☆Step, and Oguro Iwao/Knuckleduster — who help others despite not being licensed heroes.

The story mostly follows Koichi Haimawari, a young man whose Quirk Slide and Glide allow him to travel quickly across any flat surface, and Kazuho Haneyama, a young woman who possesses a Quirk that allows her to jump several meters high. When the two are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster, they get recruited to become vigilantes themselves.

Koichi Haimawairi/The Crawler is voiced by Shuichiro Umeda (Kazuhiko in Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!). Kazuho Haneyama/Pop☆Step is voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa (Ikuyo in Bocchi the Rock!), while Oguro Iwao/Knuckleduster is voiced by Yasuhiro Mamiya (Magma in Dr. Stone).

Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is directed by Kenichi Suzuki (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure chief director) at Bones Film. Series composition is by Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia), with character designs by Takahiko Yoshida (Cells at Work!) and music by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashira, and Yuki Furuhashi.

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga officially ended in 2022 with a total of 15 tankobon volumes. The series is available in English in North America, courtesy of Viz Media.

With the My Hero Academia TV anime not returning until October for its eighth and final season, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes can hopefully fill the void until then. With the beloved main series ending this year, it's possible that Vigilantes can also serve as a suitable replacement. My Hero Academia: Final Season is currently scheduled to premiere this October on Crunchyroll, which is already home to all seven seasons as well as the Two Heroes and Heroes Rising movies.

TO BE HERO X Releases Today With Same-Day English Dubs On Crunchyroll
Related:

TO BE HERO X Releases Today With Same-Day English Dubs On Crunchyroll
MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Streaming Release Time On Crunchyroll
Recommended For You:

MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Streaming Release Time On Crunchyroll

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder