MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Now Streaming On Crunchyroll With English Subs; Dubs Still TBA

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has officially made its debut. The prequel spin-off series to the My Hero Academia anime made its debut in Japan today, with the episode also releasing on Crunchyroll for those in North America.

As of 8:15 a.m. PT / 11:15 a.m. ET on Monday, April 7th, you can officially stream the first episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. It's currently only available with English subtitles, with the dub airtime still to be announced.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is an anime adaptation of the manga written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court. It serves as a prequel spin-off to Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, set five years prior to the events of the main series. The series follows three vigilantes — Koichi Haimawairi/The Crawler, Kazuho Haneyama/Pop☆Step, and Oguro Iwao/Knuckleduster — who help others despite not being licensed heroes.

The story mostly follows Koichi Haimawari, a young man whose Quirk Slide and Glide allow him to travel quickly across any flat surface, and Kazuho Haneyama, a young woman who possesses a Quirk that allows her to jump several meters high. When the two are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster, they get recruited to become vigilantes themselves.

Koichi Haimawairi/The Crawler is voiced by Shuichiro Umeda (Kazuhiko in Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!). Kazuho Haneyama/Pop☆Step is voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa (Ikuyo in Bocchi the Rock!), while Oguro Iwao/Knuckleduster is voiced by Yasuhiro Mamiya (Magma in Dr. Stone).

