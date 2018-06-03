DRAGON BALL SUPER: Vegeta's Super Saiyan Blue Power-Up Gets An Official Name
Dragon Ball Super has sure made a concerted effort to make meaningful contributions to the lore of Super Saiyan. The series had added the following SS transformations:
Sorry Piccolo, Super Saiyan Blue and Beyond was never going to stick. An official name for Vegeta's sparkly Super Saiyan Blue power-up has been revealed via the Super Dragon Ball Heroes video game.
It was initially reported that Vegeta's new Super Saiyan Blue transformation he used to take down Toppo would be called Super Saiyan Blue Beyond but the card-based arcade fighting game Super Dragon Ball Heroes has revealed that its official name is Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution or Super Saiyan Blue Evolution.
Super Saiyan God (Super Saiyan Red)
Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Super Saiyan Blue)
Super Saiyan Kaioken (Goku only)
Super Saiyan Kaioken x10 (Goku only)
Super Saiyan Rose (Goku Black-only)
Super Saiyan Rage (Future Trunks only)
Super Saiyan Blue and Beyond Super Saiyan Blue Evolution (Vegeta Only)
Ultra Instinct (debatably Super Saiyan white)
Though Dragon Ball Super is ending in a few weeks, the Dragon Ball community will likely have many months to debate the rankings of each new Super Saiyan transformation as there's no clear hierarchy as neatly established in DBZ with Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 2 and Super Saiyan 3. With these new transformations, it seems as if it all depends on your base power level and whether you make use or regular ki or god ki.
