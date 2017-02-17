Spoilers From V Jump Magazine Reveal All 12 Of DRAGON BALL SUPER's Gods Of Destruction

The Universe Survival arc continues this Saturday with Episode 9 as Buu continues his exhibition battle with Universe 9's Basil. However, it is today's new issue of V Jump Magazine that's generating the most buzz within the Dragon Ball Z fandom. In addition to a new chapter of the manga, details on all 12 universe's God of Destruction have been revealed. Check out the YouTube video from Dragon Ball Z expert Geekdom 101 for a breakdown of each new character's names and speculation on which one will play a large role in the current arc.
UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis
According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?
The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.
Dragon Ball Super Arcs
Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14
Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27
Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46
Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67
Filler | episode 68-70
Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72
Filler | episode 73- 76
Universe Survival Saga | episode 77-?
