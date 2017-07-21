Bandai Namco Unveils New Krillin And Piccolo Stills From DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
Check out Krillin and Piccolo in all of their Dragon Ball FighterZ glory. Also, is it just me or does it look as if one of Krillin's moves will be receiving a Senzu bean? That's hilarious if that's the case as Goku's best friend has been severely beaten in nearly every DBZ fight and often required a magical Senzu bean to keep from crossing over to the other side.
After magazine scans in V-Jump first confirmed Krillin and Piccolo for Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco has unleashed a slew of official new stills.
The nine fighters confirmed for the Beta are Piccolo, Krillin, Goku, Vegeta, Teen Gohan, Future Trunks, Cell, Frieza and Fat Buu. Regristration for the Closed Beta begins July 26 before the test roll out launches in August. Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently aiming for an early-2018 release on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.
