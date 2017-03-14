GHOST IN THE SHELL: Check Out Scarlett Johannsson's Abilities In These TWO NEW TV Spots
The two new TV spots for the upcoming Ghost in the Shell movie are focused on the abilities of Major. In the "See Anything" TV, the main focus is on her cyber enhancements, while the "Fast" spot focuses on the Major's physical abilities. We continue to hope that the the TV spots and Trailers don't give away too much.
Paramount's live action adaptation of the popular anime series Ghost in the Shell is almost here. Hit the jump and check out the action packed TV spots!
The movie is scheduled to release on March 31st, 2017 and will launch a week later in Japan on April 7th, 2017. What do you think of the new TV spots? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!
About Ghost in the Shell:
Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, "Ghost in the Shell" follows Major, a one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology.
