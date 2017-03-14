Ghost in the Shell Headlines Pictures Videos

GHOST IN THE SHELL: Check Out Scarlett Johannsson's Abilities In These TWO NEW TV Spots

GHOST IN THE SHELL: Check Out Scarlett Johannsson's Abilities In These TWO NEW TV Spots

Paramount's live action adaptation of the popular anime series Ghost in the Shell is almost here. Hit the jump and check out the action packed TV spots!

Taylor Beames | 3/14/2017
Filed Under: "Ghost in the Shell"
The two new TV spots for the upcoming Ghost in the Shell movie are focused on the abilities of Major. In the "See Anything" TV, the main focus is on her cyber enhancements, while the "Fast" spot focuses on the Major's physical abilities. We continue to hope that the the TV spots and Trailers don't give away too much. 

The movie is scheduled to release on March 31st, 2017 and will launch a week later in Japan on April 7th, 2017. What do you think of the new TV spots? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!





About Ghost in the Shell:

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, "Ghost in the Shell" follows Major, a one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
Three NEW GHOST IN THE SHELL TV Spots And A New Poster Released Three NEW GHOST IN THE SHELL TV Spots And A New Poster Released
Paramount released some great new TV spots with new footage for the upcoming live action Ghost in the Shell film. Hit the jump, check them out along with a new poster!
New GHOST IN THE SHELL Clip Reveals Scarlet Johansson's Major Is Named Meera Not Motoko New GHOST IN THE SHELL Clip Reveals Scarlet Johansson's Major Is Named Meera Not Motoko
A new clip from Paramount Pictures' live-action Ghost in the Shell movie finds The Major awakening to a horrifying reality. But is it a medical procedure or a grotesque science experiment?
TWO NEW IMAX Posters Surface For The Live Action GHOST IN THE SHELL TWO NEW IMAX Posters Surface For The Live Action GHOST IN THE SHELL
Check out the two new IMAX posters that feature the films star and an eerie robo from the upcoming live action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]