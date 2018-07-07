Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

ACE ATTORNEY Season Two Releases New Visual And Premiere Date

ACE ATTORNEY Season Two Releases New Visual And Premiere Date

Ace Attorney seasons 2 affirms its impending debut with a release date set for the series and a brand new visual. Hit the jump to check it out!

marvelfreek94 | 7/7/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
While many knew that a new season of Ace Attorney ( Gyakuten Saiban) was coming out this year; many had no idea what to expect or even a release date. But now we have some tangible news! With A-1 Pictures and original game director Shu Takumi working on the series, we can expect an October 6th premier, according to the reveal at Anime Expo! To help keep the appetite at bay for a while a brand new visual was also released for the series that you can see here! 



Many returning cast members will also be returning that can be seen below:
  • Yuuki Kaji as Phoenix Wright/Ryūichi Naruhodō
  • Aoi Yuki as Maya Fey/Mayoi Ayasato
  • Masashi Tamaki as Miles Edgeworth/Reiji Mitsurugi
  • Chei Nakamura as Mia Fey/Chihiro Ayasato
  • Masami Iwasaki as Dick Gumshoe/Keisuke Itonokogiri
  • Tooru Nara as Larry Butz/Masashi Yahari
 
Excited for another riveting season of Ace Attorney? Season 2 premiers in Japan on October 6th on YTV and NTV at 5:30 p.m. JST, taking the time slot of My Hero Academia
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...