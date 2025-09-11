CHAINSAW MAN - THE MOVIE: REZE ARC English Dub Trailer Released As Film's Premiere Gets Pushed Up

The theatrical release date for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has been pushed up and will now make its big screen debut in the United States on October 24th. The film was previously slated to release on October 29th.

Accompanying the exciting news is a brand new English-dubbed trailer.

For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed. As he was losing consciousness, Denji’s beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is a continuation of MAPPA's anime TV series adaptation. The first and only season of the anime debuted in 2022 and featured 12 episodes, largely adapting the first four volumes of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga, including the Introduction, Bat Devil, Eternity Devil, and Katana Man arcs.

Chainsaw Man follows Denji, a destitute teenager struggling to pay off his late father’s debt by hunting devils with the help of his loyal, dog-like companion, Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil. After being betrayed and killed by someone he trusted, Denji forms a contract with Pochita that revives him and grants him terrifying powers, including the ability to transform parts of his body into chainsaws.

As the anime series aired in 2022, Sony Pictures Entertainment also shared a series recap featuring English dubs.

Based on the original work by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, who also directed the fourth and tenth episodes of the TV anime series, as well as much of the Black Clover TV anime. The film is being produced MAPPA with a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko and Character Designs by Kazutaka Sugiyama.

Souta Yamazaki and Shun serve as Sub Character Designers, while Sota Shigetsugu takes on the role of Action Animation Director and Shoichi works as Main Animator. Devil designs will be handled by Riki Matsuura, working alongside Kiyotaka Oshiyama, director of Look Back.

For those who want to watch the first season of Chainsaw Man in its entirety before the film releases, you can stream it on Crunchyroll.