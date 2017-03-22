Attack On Titan Headlines

ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Interview With Music Composer Hiroyuki Sawano

ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Interview With Music Composer Hiroyuki Sawano

FUNimation released a new interview that sheds some more insight on the upcoming Attack on Titan Season 2. Hit the jump and check it out!

Taylor Beames | 3/22/2017
Filed Under: "Attack On Titan"
Attack on Titan season 2 is getting close and closer! In the meantime, FUNimation released a new intereview with the music compsoser Hiroyuki Sawano! Get an insight into the creative process for the music in Season 2!

Attack on TItan season 2 is slated to simulcast on April 1st, 2017 through FUNimations streaming service FUNimation NOW. Check out the interview below and let us know what you think in the comment section!


 

About Attack on Titan:

From the director of Death Note comes the bone-crunching Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Category Film & Animation
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
NEW ATTACK ON TITAN: JUNIOR HIGH Late for School!! Official Clip NEW ATTACK ON TITAN: JUNIOR HIGH "Late for School!!" Official Clip
FUNimation released a new "Late for Schoo" clip for the tomorrow's release of Attack on Titan: Junior High on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD!
Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia And Dragon Ball Super Show Off In FUNimation's 2017 Spring Simuldub Trailer! Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia And Dragon Ball Super Show Off In FUNimation's 2017 Spring Simuldub Trailer!
FUNimation announced their Spring 2017 SimulDub schedule with a new trailer! Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!
NEW ATTACK ON TITAN Interview With Voice Actor Yuki Kaji NEW ATTACK ON TITAN Interview With Voice Actor Yuki Kaji
Check out FUNimation's latest interview with voice actor Yuki Kaji, who is the voice of Attack on Titan's Eren Jaeger. Hit the jump and check it out!
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]