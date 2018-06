Crunchyroll And Funimation To Stream ATTACK ON TITAN Season 3, How NOT to Summon A Demon Lord And More

The new seasons of Attack on Titan and Overlord, as well as a few new animes making their premiere, will enjoy the sub (Crunchyroll) and dub (Funimation) treatment from the continued partnership.

Despite Crunchyroll's looming acquisition by AT &T and Funimation being owned by Sony, the partnership deal the two companies struck prior to eaches sale remains intact for at least one more anime season. That's evidenced by the announcement that each will once again be handling the simulcast and simuldub of a few notable upcoming shows during the Summer season.Once again Attack on Titan (season 3) and Overlord III will enjoy the Crunchyroll x Funi treatment, along with:You can check out trailers for the above shows below. The Summer anime season kicks off this July.