New ATTACK ON TITAN Clip Focuses On Mikasa and Eren
Funimation has released a brand new official clip for Attack on Titan Season 2! Finally Mikasa says what we have all been waiting for her to tell Eren. The scene is tender enough to make any man cry. YOU'VE BEEN WARNED!
Mikasa and Eren share a tender moment in this new official Attack On Titan Season 2 clip from Funimation. Check the video out after the jump!
Click here to catch up on Attack On Titan Season 2 now!
About Attack On Titan Season 2:
Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every, last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
