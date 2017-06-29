New ATTACK ON TITAN Clip Focuses On Whats Happening Outside The Walls
In the beginning of the video, we get what all the fans wanted. Some Levi screen time! Then after some commotion we hear about how Sasha found out something very unusual while out on a scouting mission.
Sasha almost spills the beans while talking to Jean in a scouting report of who the extra Titans are in this official clip from Season 2 of Attack On Titan
Click here to catch up on Attack On Titan Season 2 Now!!
What did you guys the video? Let us know right now in the comments down below!
About Attack On Titan Season 2
Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every, last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]