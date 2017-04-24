New Fast Paced ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Clip - Titans From the South
Wall Rose has been breached in the latest clip from Season 2 of Attack on Titan! In the clip a group of Titans are are marching and a group of humans are on the move to save lives.
Funimation has released a new clip entitled "Titans From The South" from Attack on Titan Season 2. Check out the clip after the jump!
About Attack on Titan Season 2:
Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every, last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
