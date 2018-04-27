BATTLE ANGEL ALITA: Read Audience Reactions To New Footage Screened At CinemaCon
Alita: Battle Angel, the upcoming live-action adaptation of the Battle Angel Alita manga from Yukito Kishiro was originally set to be released this July but was pushed back to December 21, 2018, where it will compete with WB's Aquaman at the box office. The buzz after the release of the first trailer was very mixed and Fox's presentation at CinemaCon (a national trade show for the cinema industry where studio's hype their upcoming releases among more technical developments in the industry) appears to be following suit.
Can Battle Angel Alita avoid the same mistakes and problems that derailed Ghost in the Shell? Check out these reactions from CinemaCon and decide if the production is on the right track.
Online film pundits in attendance were decidely mixed on the new trailer and footage screened, with reactions ranging from amazing to gooft. While Battle Angel Alita will likey draw interest from the geek crowd, it remains to be seen whether the general audience will show up to fill theater seats. They certainly didn't for Ghost in the Shell, and that film starred Scarlett Johansson. Aside from Christph Waltz and Mahershala Ali, they're aren't any Hollywood heavyweights among Alita's cast. Director Robert Rodgriguez and producer James Cameron will have to sell audiences on the concept and so far, it's been tough sledding.
