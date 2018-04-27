BATTLE ANGEL ALITA: Read Audience Reactions To New Footage Screened At CinemaCon

Fox screened a 3D trailer for Alita: Battle Angel followed by two scenes. Full of some quality cyborg movements and realization of body, plus some familiar teenage angst. Battles will be with some very formidable cyborgs, mixed with a Pinocchio-type story. pic.twitter.com/60cQbtNf23 — Fandango (@Fandango) April 26, 2018

Robert Rodriguez here to showcase ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL. Saw a new trailer and two clips. Rosa Salazar tracks down a monster and kicks some ass in the second one. #CinemaCon — Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) April 26, 2018

Robert Rodriguez on ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL— “Making a film like James Cameron would is a personal dream of mine.” The new footage really opens up the world—a video game heroine finding out who she is in a future setting. Really is a true merge of Cameron and Rodriguez. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) April 26, 2018

Two scenes: Alita waking up and looking at her robo-body in a mirror, and Alita fighting a big-ass robo-dude who had clawed metallic tentacles. Still not feeling it.



Not being funny: I just don’t like looking at Alita. Forget the uncanny valley, this is uncanny Marianas Trench. — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 26, 2018

Saw a newly cut sizzle for #AlitaBattleAngel (in 3D no less). Looks really cool and shows Alita finding another “body” onboard a crashed ship and later wearing it. I think people will settle in easily to the mo-cap performance after a short bit. #CinemaCon — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 26, 2018

Fox showed a new trailer for 'Alita Battle Angel' and it looks a lot better than anything I've seen previously because it has a lot more finished VFX. Written by James Cameron years ago, the technology has finally allowed to film to be made. pic.twitter.com/4bKTIMmCvp — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 26, 2018

Alita looks like a legit love letter for fans of anime. Over the top, well-choreographed action, not scared of going a bit silly. Still have no idea if the world on the whole is ready for this, but I'm already positive it's going to have a very dedicated fanbase once it comes out — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) April 26, 2018

Robert Rodriguez unveils new 3D trailer for ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, which still looks goofy as hell. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/jBBzfMYVGG — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 26, 2018

Strong #Cinemacon buzz for "Alita: Battle Angel":



"Rack up yet another likely Weta Digital VFX Oscar nomination for [the film]… The footage of fierce cyborg Alita, rescued and restored from a scrap heap by father figure Christoph Waltz, was 'Matrix'-level amazing." https://t.co/nQLxl2HltB — Cartoon Brew (@cartoonbrew) April 27, 2018

John Landau says that Robert Rodriguez didn’t rewrite James Cameron’s script for Battle Angel Alita, but rather re-edited to a manageable length. #CinemaCon — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 26, 2018