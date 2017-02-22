Michelle Rodriguez Joins The Cast Of ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL

The live-action adaptation of Battle Angel: Alita from director Robert Rodriguez and executive producer James Cameron tried and failed to keep Michelle Rodribuez's addition to the film a secret.

Set in the 26th century, Alita tells of a female cyborg (Salazar) that is discovered in a scrapyard by a scientist. With no memory of her previous life except her deadly martial-arts training, the woman becomes a bounty hunter, tracking down criminals. The action-adventure story is meant to serve as a backdrop to themes of self-discovery and the search for love.



The full cast for the film includes:

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido

Jackie Earle Haley is rumored to be playing Desty Nova or possibly Kaos

Ed Skrein as Zapan

Mahershala Ali as Vector

Keean Johnson as Hugo

Lana Condor as Koyomi

Leonard Wu as Kinuba

Marko Zaror as Ajakutty

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Van/Tanji

Eiza Gonzales in an undisclosed role

Jennifer Connelly in an undisclosed role

Michelle Rodribuez as Gelda

Robert Rodriguez directs, while James Cameron serves as executive producer.

Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script.



Alita: Battle Angel currently has a July 20, 2018 release date.

Michelle Rodriguez, best known for her role as Letty in thefranchise has a role in the live-actionadaptation. Filming wrapped last week in Texas at director Robert Rodriguez's private film studio and undoubtedly Rodriguez and Cameron wanted to keep Michelle's addition to the cast a secret but Entertainment Weekly mangaed to get wind of her participation and that she's playing Gelda, a cyborg character from the manga.Michelle Rodriguez has history with both James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez, having starred in(2009)(2010) and(2013).