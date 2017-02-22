Michelle Rodriguez Joins The Cast Of ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL
Michelle Rodriguez, best known for her role as Letty in the Fast and Furious franchise has a role in the live-action Battle Angel: Alita adaptation. Filming wrapped last week in Texas at director Robert Rodriguez's private film studio and undoubtedly Rodriguez and Cameron wanted to keep Michelle's addition to the cast a secret but Entertainment Weekly mangaed to get wind of her participation and that she's playing Gelda, a cyborg character from the manga.
The live-action adaptation of Battle Angel: Alita from director Robert Rodriguez and executive producer James Cameron tried and failed to keep Michelle Rodribuez's addition to the film a secret.
Michelle Rodriguez has history with both James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez, having starred in Avatar (2009), Machete (2010) and Machete Kills (2013).
PLOT DESCRIPTION (per THR)
Set in the 26th century, Alita tells of a female cyborg (Salazar) that is discovered in a scrapyard by a scientist. With no memory of her previous life except her deadly martial-arts training, the woman becomes a bounty hunter, tracking down criminals. The action-adventure story is meant to serve as a backdrop to themes of self-discovery and the search for love.
The full cast for the film includes:
Robert Rodriguez directs, while James Cameron serves as executive producer. Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script.
Rosa Salazar as Alita
Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido
Jackie Earle Haley is rumored to be playing Desty Nova or possibly Kaos
Ed Skrein as Zapan
Mahershala Ali as Vector
Keean Johnson as Hugo
Lana Condor as Koyomi
Leonard Wu as Kinuba
Marko Zaror as Ajakutty
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Van/Tanji
Eiza Gonzales in an undisclosed role
Jennifer Connelly in an undisclosed role
Michelle Rodribuez as Gelda
Alita: Battle Angel currently has a July 20, 2018 release date.
