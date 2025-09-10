CAT'S EYE Anime Aadaptation Coming To Hulu This Month; First Trailer Reveals High-Stakes Heists

CAT'S EYE Anime Aadaptation Coming To Hulu This Month; First Trailer Reveals High-Stakes Heists

Hulu's high-stakes heist anime Cat's Eye is set to premiere this month on the streaming platform. Ahead of its debut, the streamer has shared the first trailer for the anime adaptation.

News
By MattThomas - Sep 10, 2025 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

The first trailer for the Cat's Eye anime series has been released, ahead of its debut on Hulu later this month. Dubbed a Hulu Original, Cat's Eye is an anime based on the manga by Tsukasa Hojo.

The manga, which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump, from 1981 to 1985, follows the Kisugi sisters -- Rui, Hitomi, and Ai -- as they run the Cat's Eye cafe by day, while executing high-stakes art heists by night. The trio of art thieves, operating under the guise of Cat's Eye, are trying to recover artwork once owned by their missing father.

Adding another layer of intriguing complexity is the fact that Hitomi is dating the police detective assigned to capture Cat's Eye, the young and earnest Toshio Utsumi. This dynamic creates a fun cat-and-mouse game between thief and detective. While Utsumi is completely unaware of Hitomi's double life, she  must carefully balance her love life and secret identity.

By day, Hitomi, Rui, and Ai run a cafe, but by night these three sisters work as a team of thieves determined to recover their father’s stolen art collection. Balancing their double lives becomes even more difficult as they are relentlessly investigated by Detective Toshio — who doesn’t know his girlfriend is one of the thieves he’s pursuing.

The voice cast stars Mikako Komatsu (Whisper Me a Love Song, Classroom of the Elite) as Hitomi, Ami Koshimizu (The Rising of Shield Hero, Spice and Wolf) as Rui, Yumiri Hanamori (Arifureta, Laid-Back Camp) as Ai, Takuya Sato (Unnamed Memory; Welcome to Demon-School, Iruma-kun) as Toshio, Yoko Higasa (Dr. Stone, Shangri-La Frontier) and Katsuyuki Knoishi (Gachiakuta, The Apocthecary Diaries).

As revealed in the trailer above, Ado performs the Opening Theme, titled "MAGIC,", while the Ending Theme, "Cat's Eye," is performed by Ado. The series is produced and animated by LIDEN FILMS, the same studio behind 2016's Berserk. Yoshifumi Sueda directs the series, joined by Yosuke Yabumoto as character designer and chief animation director, Hayashi Mori as series composer, and Yuki Hayashi handling the music.

Cat's Eye is set to premiere on Hulu in the United States on September 26th. The 12-part series will be available internationally on Disney+.

This won't be the first anime adaptation of Cat's Eye. In the 1980s, Tokyo Movie Shinsha, now known as TMS Entertainment, produced an anime series that ran for two seasons and a total of 73 episodes. while the series was a hit in Japan, anime wasn't quite as popular globally as it is now so this upcoming reimagining will almost certainly find new fans.

SOLO LEVELING Season 3 Gains Momentum With Major Netmarble Investment
Related:

SOLO LEVELING Season 3 Gains Momentum With Major Netmarble Investment
WITCH HAT ATELIER Anime Delayed To 2026 For Highest Possible Quality
Recommended For You:

WITCH HAT ATELIER Anime Delayed To 2026 For "Highest Possible Quality"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder