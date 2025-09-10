CAT'S EYE Anime Aadaptation Coming To Hulu This Month; First Trailer Reveals High-Stakes Heists

The first trailer for the Cat's Eye anime series has been released, ahead of its debut on Hulu later this month. Dubbed a Hulu Original, Cat's Eye is an anime based on the manga by Tsukasa Hojo.

The manga, which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump, from 1981 to 1985, follows the Kisugi sisters -- Rui, Hitomi, and Ai -- as they run the Cat's Eye cafe by day, while executing high-stakes art heists by night. The trio of art thieves, operating under the guise of Cat's Eye, are trying to recover artwork once owned by their missing father.

Adding another layer of intriguing complexity is the fact that Hitomi is dating the police detective assigned to capture Cat's Eye, the young and earnest Toshio Utsumi. This dynamic creates a fun cat-and-mouse game between thief and detective. While Utsumi is completely unaware of Hitomi's double life, she must carefully balance her love life and secret identity.

The voice cast stars Mikako Komatsu (Whisper Me a Love Song, Classroom of the Elite) as Hitomi, Ami Koshimizu (The Rising of Shield Hero, Spice and Wolf) as Rui, Yumiri Hanamori (Arifureta, Laid-Back Camp) as Ai, Takuya Sato (Unnamed Memory; Welcome to Demon-School, Iruma-kun) as Toshio, Yoko Higasa (Dr. Stone, Shangri-La Frontier) and Katsuyuki Knoishi (Gachiakuta, The Apocthecary Diaries).

As revealed in the trailer above, Ado performs the Opening Theme, titled "MAGIC,", while the Ending Theme, "Cat's Eye," is performed by Ado. The series is produced and animated by LIDEN FILMS, the same studio behind 2016's Berserk. Yoshifumi Sueda directs the series, joined by Yosuke Yabumoto as character designer and chief animation director, Hayashi Mori as series composer, and Yuki Hayashi handling the music.

Cat's Eye is set to premiere on Hulu in the United States on September 26th. The 12-part series will be available internationally on Disney+.

This won't be the first anime adaptation of Cat's Eye. In the 1980s, Tokyo Movie Shinsha, now known as TMS Entertainment, produced an anime series that ran for two seasons and a total of 73 episodes. while the series was a hit in Japan, anime wasn't quite as popular globally as it is now so this upcoming reimagining will almost certainly find new fans.