Even Toei Animation Is Taking Shots At The Reveal Of A New Oscar Award For Best Popular Film
Toei Animation's official Twitter account is often a solid source of fresh popular media outtakes and they've struck again in response to the reveal of a new, "Best Popular" film awards category from the Oscars.
The Academy Awards are drawing a lot of flack for the reveal of their new Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film category and they're being mocked by everyone from film critics to anime studios.
Many film critics are raising eyebrows at the creation of the special category in the year that Marvel's Black Panther will be eligible for votes.
The primary critique is that Black Panther is a virtual shoe-in to win and that the creation of this new award hurts its chances of receiving votes in more prestigious categories.
Toei Animation is approaching the issue from a different angle, implying that Dragon Ball Super: Broly might be the film to walk away with the honor.
