Even Toei Animation Is Making Fun Of J.R. Smith's Mental Lapse In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals
It's Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Your team just tied the game with one free throw but missed the second. Fate gives you a second chance for the upset and instead of making a shot attempt, you dribble out the clock.
It appears someone at Toei Animation is either a big fan of the NBA or Lebron James in general as they're getting in on the current wave of making meme's of Lebron's look of disbelief at J.R. Smith.
No, this isn't some bizarre episode of Slam Dunk or Kuroko's Basketball. It was how the final moments of regulation played out in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. The image below should tell you all you need to know about J.R. Smith's epic brain-cramp and the look of disbelief on Lebron James has been (rightfully) getting the meme treatment on Twitter.
Toei Animation took the opportunity to ride that wave, with a clever genre reference of their own. Their Tweet was quickly followed up with hilarious replies form Funimation and Bandai Namco.
