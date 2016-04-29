Stunning New Trailer For Scarlett Johansson's GHOST IN THE SHELL Released

Slowly but surely, the Ghost in the Shell movie appears to be winning the skeptics over. The latest trailer continues that trend as we get a few new shots of the film's villain, played by Michael Pitt. That said, the film is definitely making some changes to The Major's origin and reinterpreting her relationship to Pitt's Kuze, a villain in the Ghost in the Shell S.A.C. 2nd Gig TV anime. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.
The live-action adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson will hit theaters on March 31, 2017.
GHOST IN THE SHELL Movie Development
Ghost in the Shell is an upcoming, cyberpunk sci-fi film from Dreamworks and Paramount Pictures. Rupert Sanders directs from a script written by Jamie Moss and Jonathan Herman. Scarlett Johansson stars as Motoko Kusanagi. Pilou Asbæk plays her right-hand man, Batou. Beat Takeshi plays their boss, Lt. Col. Daisuke Aramaki. Michael Pitt will play the villain of the film, The Laughing Man.
OFFICIAL MOVIE SYNOPSIS: Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, "GHOST IN THE SHELL" follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic¹s advancements in cyber technology.
