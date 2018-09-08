 A CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX Reveals October Premiere Date And Confirms More Staff
The official Twitter account for the A Certain Magical Index (Toaru Majutsu no Indekkusu) franchise has revealed its premiere date for season 3 of the TV anime and key staff.

MarkJulian | 8/9/2018
It was revealed back in June that season 3 of A Certain Magical Index would be premiering this fall and we finally have an exact date - October 6.  It's been 5 years since season 2 ended, though a spin-off series, A Certain Scientific Railgun, has released two anime seasons in the interim.

Previously confirmed key staff members include Hiroshi Nishikiori as director,  Hiroyuki Yoshino as series writer and Yuichi Tanaka as character designer. The Twitter account has more recently confirmed Tomonori Kuroda as art director, Shingo Fukuyo as director of photogray and  Maiko Iuchi on the score.
