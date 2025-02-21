DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - INFINITY CASTLE ARC Release Date Announcement Coming Next Weekend

We've known for a while now that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc's first film will hit theaters sometime this year. And while we still don't have an exact premiere date yet, the announcement will be coming soon.

Aniplex has confirmed that the theatrical release date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc will be revealed during a special event titled "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Arc: Corps Assembly." The event will be streamed for free on Aniplex's official YouTube channel and will feature appearances by the anime's voice actors and fan-focused activities.

Towards the end of the event, at 7:00 p.m. JST, the release date for the highly anticipated movie will be announced.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc was first announced last summer. The final arc of the popular manga series is being adapted into a trilogy of movies that will be released in theaters. The Infinity Castle Arc is the first half of the overarching Final Battle Arc in the Demon Slayer manga and features the final battle between the Demon Slayer corps and Muzan and his demons.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. It was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from February 2016 to May 2020 and has been published in English by Viz Media. The synopsis reads:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Ufotable produced a 26-episode anime adaptation that aired from April to September 2019 along with a sequel film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train, that was released in October 2020. An 18-episode second season of the anime aired from October 2021 to February 2022 and was followed by a compilation film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village, in February 2023. A third season aired from April to June 2023 and was again followed by another compilation film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training, which was released in February 2024. That brings us to the eagerly awaited Infinity Castle Arc, which adapts the final story arc of the manga.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc is being distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment as a three-part film series. Although the official release date will be announced on March 1st, Sony Pictures may have inadvertently revealed the premiere date back in January when it listed an "Untitled Crunchyroll/Sony/Aniplex Event Film" for international distribution starting on September 12, 2025. Next Saturday, we should finally get confirmation.