AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Animated Sequel Series SEVEN HAVENS Announced By Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon announced today plans to expand upon the universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender with a new animated series titled Avatar: Seven Havens.

Created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, Avatar: Seven Havens takes place after the events of The Legend of Korra, which was a follow-up series to Avatar: The Last Airbender. The new series will follow a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar.

"For two decades, the richly crafted world of Avatar: The Last Airbender has introduced audiences to a world of compelling characters and groundbreaking storylines, captivating fans globally," said Naito. "We can't wait to embark on the next chapter of this epic saga, with a new story set within the Avatarverse, envisioned by the original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko."

The 26-episode, 2D-animated series is in production under the Avatar Studios banner from Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank. Avatar: Seven Havens is comprised of Book 1 (13 half-hour episodes) and Book 2 (13 half-hour episodes). The series synopsis reads:

Avatar: Seven Havens is set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse.

"When we created the original series, we never imagined we'd still be expanding the world decades later," said Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. "This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!"

Avatar: Seven Havens is created by Michael DiMartino (Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra) and Bryan Konietzko (Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra), both of whom are also serving as executive producers on the series. Ethan Spaulding is executive producer and Sehaj Sethi is co-executive producer.

A premiere date and casting details will be announced at a later date.

Avatar: Seven Havens is the latest expansion into the Avatar universe. Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies are also set to release the currently Untitled Animated Aang Avatar film in theaters on January 30, 2026. The highly anticipated movie will feature a voice cast that includes Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza and introducing Eric Nam.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an animated fantasy action series that was created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. It aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008 and received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences.

The series is set in a world where human civilization consists of four nations, each named after the four classical elements: Water, Earth, Fire, and Air. In each nation, there are "benders" who have the ability to manipulate and control the elements corresponding to their nation telekinetically. An "Avatar" is the only individual who can bend all four elements and is responsible for maintaining harmony among the world's four nations. The story follows twelve-year-old Aang, the only current Avatar and the last survivor of his nation.