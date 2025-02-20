Horror Anime Classic VAMPIRE HUNTER D Is Returning To Theaters For its 40th Anniversary

Released in theaters back in 1985, Vampire Hunter D was a seminal film for horror anime. An adaptation of the best-selling novel series by Hideyuki Kikuchi, Vampire Hunter D has become a cult classic in the decades since its landmark release.

And with 2025 marking the film's 40th anniversary, AMC Networks' streamers HIDIVE and Shudder are partnering with Iconic Revents Releasing to bring the classic anime film back to theaters across the United States and Canada this spring.

Vampire Hunter D will be shown in theaters on April 9, 10, and 13 as part of AX Cinema Nights' 2024/2025 Season. It will then make its streaming debut on both platforms later this year.

“In 1985, Vampire Hunter D cemented its place in cinematic history as a truly genre-defining work of horror,” said John Ledford, President of HIDIVE. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Vampire Hunter D and partner with both Shudder and Iconic Events Releasing to bring this seminal film to both horror and anime fans across the U.S. and Canada.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of a collaboration that will bring Vampire Hunter D, a cult classic genre film, to both theatrical and streaming audiences as part of Iconic’s popular AX Cinema Nights lineup,” added Scott Shooman, Head of AMC Networks’ Film Group. “It’s also a great example of the synergy and strength of our brands, as Shudder and HIDIVE partner on a streaming debut that will share this pivotal film with two of the most passionate fanbases in horror and anime.”

Taking place in the year 12,090 A.D., in a world where humanity is ruled by vampires, Vampire Hunter D follows a solitary and mysterious hunter known only as D who is hired by a young girl to put an end to Count Magnus Lee's empire after she is bitten by him and forcibly chosen to be his next wife. HIDVE has put together a theatrical trailer for the film's re-release and also shared a special 40th-anniversary key art.

“When it was first released, Vampire Hunter D was a stunning landmark in Japanese anime, set in a world of post-apocalyptic horror and fantasy where vampires roam," said Steven Menkin, President & Co-founder of Iconic Events Releasing. "Now 40 years later, fans of all ages can experience one of the true all-time classic anime on the big screen. Iconic is proud to partner with HIDIVE and Shudder on these special screenings.”

HIDIVE and Shudder will present a digitally remastered version of the original Vampire Hunter D OVA that was produced by Sentai Filmworks in 2015. The movie will be screened in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub at over 500 North American theaters on April 9 (English sub), 10 (English dub) & 13 (encore dub screening). Advance tickets are now available for purchase.