AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Is Crossing Over With MAGIC: THE GATHERING

It's been an exciting week for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Following Nickelodeon's announcement of a sequel Avatar series, Wizards of the Coast announced today that its collectible trading card game Magic the Gathering will have a crossover set featuring cards inspired by the hit animated series.

Announced at MagicCon: Chicago, the Magic: The Gathering x Avatar: The Last Airbender set will be released later this year on November 21st.

"Bend the battlefield with Magic cards from Avatar: The Last Airbender! Master the elements and join your favorite characters for new adventures, iconic art, an elemental showdown like never before," Wizards of the Coast teased. A teaser video was shared alongside the announcement and there's also a page on the official Magic: The Gathering website where you can sign up to hear more about the upcoming collaboration.

Unfortunately, beyond this teaser trailer, today's announcement was light on details. It was confirmed that the Avatar: The Last Airbender set will be standard legal, which is true for all Universes Beyond sets. This means you'll be able to use these elemental bending cards alongside other classic MTG cards in a regular game. This is a recent and somewhat controversial change, although it does make Magic: The Gathering a lot more appealing to newcomers who may pick up the game if they see a collaboration with a franchise they like.

Magic: The Gathering sort of feels like the Fortnite of trading card games at this point, featuring crossovers with some of the world's most popular brands and franchises. Releasing this June will be a Final Fantasy crossover featuring cards inspired by the beloved RPG series' sixteen mainline games. There's also a crossover coming featuring Marvel's Spider-Man.

We should learn more about this highly anticipated Avatar set in the coming weeks and months ahead as we get closer to its November release. At this point, some of the major questions revolve around which characters will be featured and if it's strictly Avatar: The Last Airbender, or if The Legend of Korra will also be sprinkled in. Product details have yet to be detailed, but we can probably expect something similar to last year's Assassin's Creed crossover, which featured Play and Collector boosters.

Rounding out 2025 is... UUB:

Unannounced

Universes

Beyond



We can't tell you about it yet. Hang in there.



That means the first set of 2026 will be when Magic returns to Lorwyn! pic.twitter.com/QUhryQJXJw — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 25, 2024

In other Avatar news, Nickelodeon announced this week a sequel series titled Avatar: Seven Havens. Created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, Avatar: Seven Havens takes place after the events of The Legend of Korra and will follow a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra. The 26-episode, 2D animated series is currently in production and does not yet have a premiere date.