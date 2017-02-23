ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM's Korosensei Is Back In Season 2 Part 1!

FUnimation announced that the Assassination Classroom Season 2 Part 1 is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. To celebrate the occasion, they've released a new preview trailer for the show that can be seen below.



Everyone's favorite teacher is back Korosensei for another action filled term. The name of the game is still the same. Check out all the new ways the students will try to kill their teacher in the brand new season 2 part 1 on Blu-Ray!





About Assassination Classroom Seaon 2 Part 1:



It’s time for second term, and the assassination classroom is ready for a semester filled with intense training, studying, and new ways to kill their teacher. But things aren’t all that they seem and this new semester is proving to hold more secrets than answers. And the biggest question they have to face: do they save the world or save the world’s greatest teacher?