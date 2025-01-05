SAKAMOTO DAYS Opening Theme Released Ahead Of Anime Debut

We're less than one week from the debut of Sakamoto Days and with anticipation building, Netflix has shared the opening theme for the anime.

The catchy song, titled "Run Sakamoto Run," is performed by Vaundy, the talented artist who has previously contributed to the theme songs of several other anime hits, including Spy x Family's "Todome no Ichigeki and Chainsaw Man's "Chainsaw Blood."

The opening theme also gives us a glimpse into the animation of Sakamoto Days. TMS Entertainment is animating the series with Masaki Watanabe (original Bartender anime) directing. Series composition is by Taku Kishimoto (Blue Lock: Episode Nagi) with character designs by Yo Moriyama (Bubble concept art).

Sakamoto Days is an anime adaptation of the popular manga by Yuto Suzuki. The series focuses on legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto who has retired and since settled into a quiet and mundane life as a family man. But when former enemies and colleagues from his hitman days come to seek revenge, Sakamoto is forced back into action. Armed with exceptional combat skills, he must protect his loved ones and defeat his adversaries, all while maintaining the facade of an ordinary life. The official synopsis reads:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day…he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then… Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood?store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Sakamoto Days is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 11th. It's one of several new anime debuting on the streaming platform this month. The manga is known for its ability to mix comedy with action, which we're hoping will successfully translate into the adaptation. Let's hope the fight choreography is just as impressive in the anime as it is in the original material.

RUN don’t walk to catch the opening theme song for SAKAMOTO DAYS, “RUN SAKAMOTO RUN” by Vaundy 🏃‍♂️💨



SAKAMOTO DAYS, COMING JANUARY 11 ONLY ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/vjqAzJi6qQ — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 4, 2025

In addition to Sakamoto Days, anime fans can look forward My Happy Marriage Season 2. The adaptation of the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka continues this week on January 6, 2025.

There's also Babanba Banban Vampire which debuts the same day as Sakamoto Days on January 11th followed by The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 at the end of the month on January 30, 2025.

It's a packed month for Netflix which has become a major player in the anime streaming space. And it will only continue as anime continues to grow in popularity globally.