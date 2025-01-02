ONE-PUNCH MAN Reminds Us Season 3 Is Coming This Year With New Promo Art

The One-Punch Man social media staff celebrated the New Year by sharing a new piece of promo art and reminding us that Season 3 of the beloved anime is coming this year.

"This year we are planning to deliver the third season of the anime," reads the post alongside an image of One-Punch Man wishing everyone a Happy New Year. "We look forward to your continued support of the anime "One Punch Man" in 2025."

One-Punch Man Season 3 is undoubtedly one of this year's most anticipated shows. We still don't know when exactly ti will premiere, although it was confirmed last month that the anime is scheduled to air in 2025 — which just so happens to be the 10th anniversary of when the first season aired. Yes, it's been 10 years and we've only gotten two seasons with a third hopefully on the way, barring any setbacks.

The anime is notorious for its long breaks in between seasons. An adaptation of the manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, the One-Punch Man anime first debuted in 2015 with its first season produced by Madhouse. The series didn't return for its second season until 2019, with production shifting to J.C. Staff.

J.C. Staff is once again returning for Season 3 which was first announced back in August 2022. In the time since, we've seen or heard very little about the third season, which led many to believe the series would be delayed. As it currently stands, One-Punch Man Season 3 remains in the works with a tentative 2025 release window.

Unfortunately, we still don't have a full-fledged trailer. In fact, the only promotional material released for the season has been the special announcement trailer from back in February 2024 as well as numerous character illustrations released as part of J.C. Staff's Hero Visual Project.

The Hero Visual Project has been going on for a few months now. It highlights various characters from the anime with one new piece of artwork released each month. To date, we've seen artwork released for Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Silver Fang, King, Terrible Tornado, Atomic Samurai, Zombieman, and most recently Pig God. New character art is released at the beginning of each month, so we should probably expect some a new illustration sometime soon.

There's hope that when the Hero Visual Project concludes we'll get a proper full-length trailer and official release date for One-Punch Man Season 3. Are you excited for the upcoming third season of One-Punch Man?