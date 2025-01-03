MF GHOST Season 3 Officially Announced With Teaser Trailer And Visual Art

MF Ghost, the successor to Initial D, has announced that a third season is now in production and will head to the Peninsula Manazura for MFG's third round.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jan 03, 2025 09:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

Season 2 of MF Ghost wrapped up a little over a week ago but due to the holidays, the announcement of a third season went a bit under the radar over here. So this is the official confirmation that MF Ghost Season 3 is now in production. Unfortunately, we don't have a release date yet.

However, the announcement was accompanied by a teaser trailer and visual, both of which you can check out below. It's been confirmed that Season 3 will take us to the Peninsula Manazura for MFG's third round. The teaser promises more intense racing action.

Produced by Felix Film and licensed by Crunchyroll, MF Ghost is an anime adaptation of the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno. It serves as a sequel to Initial D — Shigeno's previous work — and focuses on Japanese street racing.

More specifically, the series is set in the near-distant future where self-driving electric cars have replaced internal combustion ones. In Japan, however, there's a large organization known as MFG — founded by Ryosuke Takahashi (from the Initial D series) — that performs street racing with these internal combustion cars. The storyline follows rookie racer Kanata Rivington who returns from Britain to Japan for the MFG, and to find his father. The official series synopsis, courtesy of Crunchyroll, reads:

Japan adopts self-driving electric automobiles and renders most gas engines obsolete by 202X. The fastest cars find new life in the MFG, a racing circuit held on Japanese motorways. Drivers from around the world race for a shot at the title. Kanata Rivington returns from Britain to Japan for the MFG—and to find his father. Can he win the title and find answers? Buckle up and push it to the limit!

Two seasons of the MF Ghost anime have been released so far, with the second just recently wrapping up in December. Both seasons can be found on Crunchyroll with subs and dubs.

For those interested in the manga, it's still ongoing and serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine. Kodansha USA publishes an English-language version of the series, describing it:

The author of Initial D has roared back onto the track with another hit! In a near future where cars have mostly switched over to sustainable power, combustion engine racing is a rarity. The MFG is the last major race for this dying breed, and half-Japanese Kanata Rivington has come back to try his luck. But that’s not all he’s come to Japan to do…he’s searching for his father, too. Can even the ambitious Kanata accomplish all he’s set out to do?

MF Ghost currently has over four million copies in circulation, so it's a fairly popular manga. Its success has seemingly transferred to the anime, which has brought the story to life with gorgeous 3DCG animation.

