Attack On Titan Headlines

NEW Attack on Titan: Junior High "Late for School!!" Official Clip

NEW Attack on Titan: Junior High "Late for School!!" Official Clip

FUNimation released a new "Late for Schoo" clip for the tomorrow's release of Attack on Titan: Junior High on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD!

Taylor Beames | 3/20/2017
Filed Under: "Attack On Titan"
The wait for tomorrow's release of Attack on Titan: Junior High just got a little lighter with the release of a new clip from the series. The spin off series from Attack on Titan is a lighter spinoff of series that incorporates comedy and elements from the original series we know and love.

In the clip Eren and Mikasa are on their way to school when a few obstacles that ultimately makes them late for their first day.



About Attack on Titan: Junior High

The hit show Attack on Titan is reimagined in this feel-good microseries! See all your favorite characters getting into middle school shenanigans complete with secret love interests, class presidents, and chaotic cultural festivals. Join the Scout Regiment as they plan to stop the Titans while Eren masters the omni-directional mobility gear to clean the massive wall surrounding the campus.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
NEW Attack on Titan: Junior High Late for School!! Official Clip NEW Attack on Titan: Junior High "Late for School!!" Official Clip
FUNimation released a new "Late for Schoo" clip for the tomorrow's release of Attack on Titan: Junior High on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD!
Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia And Dragon Ball Super Show Off In FUNimation's 2017 Spring Simuldub Trailer! Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia And Dragon Ball Super Show Off In FUNimation's 2017 Spring Simuldub Trailer!
FUNimation announced their Spring 2017 SimulDub schedule with a new trailer! Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!
NEW ATTACK ON TITAN Interview With Voice Actor Yuki Kaji NEW ATTACK ON TITAN Interview With Voice Actor Yuki Kaji
Check out FUNimation's latest interview with voice actor Yuki Kaji, who is the voice of Attack on Titan's Eren Jaeger. Hit the jump and check it out!
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]