NEW Attack on Titan: Junior High "Late for School!!" Official Clip

The wait for tomorrow's release of Attack on Titan: Junior High just got a little lighter with the release of a new clip from the series. The spin off series from Attack on Titan is a lighter spinoff of series that incorporates comedy and elements from the original series we know and love.



In the clip Eren and Mikasa are on their way to school when a few obstacles that ultimately makes them late for their first day.





About Attack on Titan: Junior High



The hit show Attack on Titan is reimagined in this feel-good microseries! See all your favorite characters getting into middle school shenanigans complete with secret love interests, class presidents, and chaotic cultural festivals. Join the Scout Regiment as they plan to stop the Titans while Eren masters the omni-directional mobility gear to clean the massive wall surrounding the campus.