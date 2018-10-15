BEYBLADE BURST TURBO Premiering On Disney XD Later This Year
SUNRIGHTS president Daizo Suzuki has announced that Beyblade Burst Turbo is hitting Disney XD with 51 all-new episodes, premiering later this year. Disney XD licensed a third season of the series, the previous two seasons have been aired in the channel already. The announcement states more details will be revealed soon.
Studio OLM's action adventure sports shonen anime serires, Beyblade Burst Turbo, has announced its English premiere on Disney XD will be coming later this year. Here is more information on the series.
Suzuki said, "The beyblade brand has truly become a global phenomenon, generating numerous successful tv series, toy lines and other licensed products around the world. We are elated to continue this momentum, partnering with disney xd to bring an all-new season of beyblade burst to the united states. With new storylines, characters and action, fans are sure to love beyblade burst turbo."
Burst Turbo's second season was directed by katsuhito Akiyama, Toshiaki Oohashi performed character design, Hideki Sonoda was the series production director and Hiro Morita is the original creator. The opening theme is Chouzetsu Muteki Blader! by Ryousuke Sasaki and the ending theme is BEY-POP by Shun Kusakawa.
SUNRIGHTS has been actively expanding the franchise since the first season of Burst Turbo debuted on Disney XD. It added season 1 to Netflix and Mexico's Televisa and got season 2 on France's Gulli, Germany's Nickelodeon and may other networks. The company also continues to work with Hasbro and making toy lines.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]