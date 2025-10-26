Kohei Horikoshi "Very Involved" In MY HERO ACADEMIA Live-Action Movie

Last month, it was revealed that Jason Fuchs has been tapped to write the script for the highly anticipated My Hero Academia live-action movie. Despite having worked on major projects like Wonder Woman, Argylle, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and The Boss Baby, this may be one of his biggest challenges yet.

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga and anime franchises in the world, and living up to the source material will be no easy feat. However, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fuchs revealed that the project's biggest strength lies in the involvement of the franchise’s creator, Kohei Horikoshi.

"We have creators who are present," Fuchs told Entertainment Weekly, confirming that Kohei Horikoshi, who created the original My Hero Academia manga is "very involved" in the movie adaptation.

"There's no treatment, there's no outline, there's no scenes, there's no nothing that Kōhei doesn't give notes on, react to [with] thumbs up, thumbs down," he revealed. "That makes me feel really confident that we're gonna deliver something that fans, like myself, feel great about."

Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, the My Hero Academia manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. It quickly became one of the magazine's biggest modern hits alongside the likes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece.

Influenced by Western comics, My Hero Academia is set in a world where everyone is blessed with a "Quirk," a unique superpower. Well, just about everyone. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without a Quirk but with dreams of becoming a hero, like his idol, All Might. Midoriya's destiny is forever changed after a chance encounter results in All Might passing his Quirk, “One For All,” to Midoriya, launching him on the path to attend U.A. High School, the prestigious academy for aspiring heroes.

My Hero Academia proved incredibly successful with over 85 million copies sold worldwide. The story spawned a hugely successful anime adaptation from Studio Bones, which began in 2016, along with multiple films, video games, novels, and merchandise.

The manga officially came to an end on August 5, 2024, and the anime isn't too far behind. My Hero Academia kicked off its eighth and final season earlier this month. New episodes stream globally with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, with English dubbed episodes trailing by about two weeks.

We still don't have a release date for the live-action movie, but Fuchs says the team is "very early" in the process of the adaptation.