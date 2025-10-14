Confirmed: MY HERO ACADEMIA: FINAL SEASON English Dubs Release This Weekend

Crunchyroll has announced that the English dubs for My Hero Academia: Final Season will premiere this weekend. The first episode of Season 8, "Toshinori Yagi: Rising/Origin," will be released with English dubs on on Saturday, October 19th, with new English language episodes presumably following weekly (two weeks behind the original broadcast).

Ahead of the premiere, Crunchyroll has announced the English dub cast for Episode 1. Christopher Sabat and Justin Briner reprise their iconic roles as All Might and Izuku Midoriya, respectively, alongside the following returning and new voice actors:

All for One (Young): Ryan Negrón

Ryan Negrón Aoyama: Joel McDonald

Joel McDonald Hagakure: Felecia Angelle

Felecia Angelle Kunieda: Landon McDonald

Landon McDonald Fatgum: Kyle Hebert

Kyle Hebert Hercules: Erica Mendez

Erica Mendez Present Mic: Dave Trosko

Dave Trosko Stain: Robert McCollum

Robert McCollum Tsukauchi: Alejandro Saab

Alejandro Saab Nana Shimura: Stephanie Young

The English dub of My Hero Academia: Final Season Episode 160 was directed by Manuel Aragon, with Zach Bolton serving as producer. The script adaptation was handled by Jeramey Kraatz, while audio mixing was done by Rickey Watkins and engineering by August Cline.

The synopsis for the first episode reads: "The fierce battle continues between Armored All Might and All For One. Can All Might possibly win?"

Without delving too deep into spoilers, the episode centers on the fierce, high-stakes showdown between a Quirkless All Might — fighting within his powerful mech suit, “Hercules” — and All For One, whose body is rapidly reverting to a younger form under the strain of his many Quirks. Flashbacks woven throughout the battle reveal All Might’s early years, including his first encounter with Nana Shimura, showing how his dream of becoming the “Symbol of Peace” began, even without a Quirk.

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

My Hero Academia: Final Season serves as the epic conclusion to Studio Bones’ adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved manga series. The original manga wrapped up its story on August 5, 2024, with Chapter 430.

Although the My Hero Academia anime is nearing its end, the franchise itself isn’t over. Crunchyroll has confirmed that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the prequel spin-off, will return for a second season in 2026.