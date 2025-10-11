When Will MY HERO ACADEMIA: FINAL SEASON English Dubs Release?

My Hero Academia: Final Season officially premiered last week in Japan with the English subtitled simulcast made available in the United States via Crunchyroll and Hulu. My Hero Academia is one of those series where both the sub and dub versions are of high quality, so while you can enjoy the authenticity of the original Japanese voice acting right now, you may have to wait a little bit longer for the convenient English dub. But how much longer will you have to wait?

Today marks the release of the second episode of My Hero Academia: Final Season, the eighth and final season of studio Bones' beloved anime series. And still, there's been no announcement regarding the English dub release.

However, Crunchyroll has already confirmed that the English dubs for My Hero Academia: Final Season will be released during the Fall 2025 season.

"Crunchyroll will release new English dubs for titles including My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, Let’s Play, Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider and much more," the anime streamer announced in September.

No specific date has been announced yet, but it's worth noting that Crunchyroll typically delivers the English-dubbed episodes fairly quickly. English dubs for My Hero Academia Seasons 6 and 7 typically arrived just two or three weeks after the newest episodes were released.

Season 6 of the anime premiered in Japan on October 1, 2022, while the first English dub began on October 15, 2022. It was a similar situation with Season 7, where the Japanese premiere took place on May 4, 2024, followed by the English dub two weeks later on May 18, 2024.

Assuming Crunchyroll, which oversees the localization and dubbing of My Hero Academia outside of Japan, maintains a similar pace with My Hero Academia: Final Season, then we should probably expect the English dub to premiere this month. Looking at the calendar, it's possible that the English dub for Season 8, Episode 1 (E160), "Toshinori Yagi: Rising/Origin," will arrive as early as October 18, 2025. That is the two-week mark from when the episode premiered in Japan. Again, nothing official has been announced yet, so this is pure speculation based on Crunchyroll's recent history with dubs.

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

My Hero Academia: Final Season marks the thrilling conclusion to studio Bones' anime adaptation of the acclaimed manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. The manga came to an end on August 5, 2024, with Chapter 430.

While the My Hero Academia anime is coming to a close, it's not necessarily the end of the franchise as a whole. Crunchyroll has already confirmed that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the prequel spin-off, will return for a second season in 2026.