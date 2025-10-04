MY HERO ACADEMIA: FINAL SEASON Now Streaming; Where To Watch New Episodes

Today marks the beginning of the end of the My Hero Academia anime. The highly anticipated eighth season of studio Bones' acclaimed anime adaptation debuted today in Japan. As previously announced, new episodes of My Hero Academia: Final Season are simulcast in the United States, which means you don't have to wait long to watch them either!

My Hero Academia: Final Season will be available to stream on either Crunchyroll or Hulu. Both services will offer new episodes with English subtitles.

The subtitled simulcast of new episodes is supposed to be available in the United States at 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT; although it's worth noting the premiere episode is still not available as of this writing. With 11 episodes planned, the eighth season will run from October 4, 2025, through December 13, 2025, with new episodes airing weekly.

We still don't have any information about the English dub release, but based on past seasons, we can expect them to come out about one to two weeks later.

Produced by studio Bones, My Hero Academia is the anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's popular superhero manga series, which began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014 and ended in August 2024. This eighth season will mark the end of studio Bones and Toho Animation's long-running anime adaptation, which first premiered in April 2016.

My Hero Academia: Final Season adapts the final chapters of the manga, including the Paranormal Liberation War Arc and the Final Arc (Post-War Arc). This will focus largely on the massive conflict between heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and feature some of the manga's most intense battles, including the showdown between Deku vs. Tomura Shigaraki and All Might vs. All For One.

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

The key creative team from Season 7 is back, with Naomi Nakayama directing at Studio Bones and Kenji Nagasaki taking on the role of chief director. Yusuke Kuroda continues to oversee series composition and scripts, while character designs are once again crafted by Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima.

While today may mark the beginning of the end of My Hero Academia, it's not too late to join in on the superhero mayhem. The entire anime series, including its OVAs and movies, is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Seasons 1 through 7 are also available on Hulu.

Although My Hero Academia: Final Season will conclude Studio Bones and Toho Animation’s main anime adaptation, fans can still look forward to the story continuing with a second season of the prequel spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.