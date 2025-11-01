CHAINED SOLDIER Season 2 Release Date Announced With Casting Details And Opening Theme Song Info

Season 2 of the Chained Soldier anime series will premiere in Japan on January 8, 2026. The series will be broadcast in Japan on Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, MBS, and AT-X, with additional distribution information still to be announced.

The upcoming second season of Chained Soldier will be available to stream on HIDIVE, which is currently home to the first season of the anime. Season 1 was simulcast on the anime streaming service, suggesting that the same will be true for the second season.

The official website for the dark fantasy anime was updated today with new details about the second season, which will open with the "Commander Meeting." The cast of the Anti-Demon Corps commanders is as follows:

First Unit Commander, Kononomi Tataragi: voiced by Kana Ichinose

Second Unit Commander, Mira Kamikoshi: voiced by Ai Fairouz

Third Unit Commander, Bell Tsukiyono: voiced by Manaka Iwami

Fifth Unit Commander, Yakumo Ezo: voiced by Fūka Izumi

Sixth Unit Commander, Tenka Izumo: voiced by Maaya Uchida (Continues from previous season)

Seventh Unit Commander, Kyōka Uzen: voiced by Akari Kitō (Continues from previous season)

Ninth Unit Commander, Himari Azuma: voiced by Yukana

voiced by Yukana General Commander and Tenth Unit Commander, Ren Yamashiro: voiced by Kana Hanazawa

Chained Soldier TV Anime Season 2 New Character Visuals.



Series starts broadcasting on January 8th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/NfQjnDe3YV — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) October 31, 2025

In addition to casting announcements, it was revealed that Akari Kito, who provides the voice of Kyouka Uzen, will perform the new opening theme song for the series, titled "Hikari yo, Boku Ni." ("Light, Be With Me.").

Based on the manga written by Takahiro and illustrated by Yohei Takemura, Chained Soldier sees modern Japan disrupted by the arrival of supernatural forces. The story follows a young man named Yuuki Wakura, who becomes the willing slave of Kyouka Uzen, the chief of the Seventh Unit of the Anti-demon Corp, to become empowered and fight against the Yomotsu Shuuki to save the world.

The official series description, courtesy of HIDIVE, reads:

Two supernatural forces appeared simultaneously on Earth: entrances to another dimension known as Mato, and Peaches, resources that give unique abilities to women. From the Mato come Yomotsu Shuuki, dangerous monsters that leave destruction in their wake. The government’s Anti-demon Corps stands against these creatures, employing women empowered by Peaches to face the monstrous threat. Yuuki Wakura watches these forces clash from a distance, but when he unexpectedly runs afoul of a Yomotsu Shuuki, he’s rescued by Kyouka Uzen, the chief of the Seventh Unit of the Anti-demon Corp—and she sees something in him that could turn the tide of the monster incursion. Yuki holds the unique power to make Peaches more effective, but he’ll have to become Kyoka’s willing slave to join the fight against the Yomotsu Shuuki and save the world.

Season 2 of Chained Soldier is directed by Masafumi Tamura at animation studios Passion and Hayabusa Film. Series composition is by Yasuhiro Nakanishi, with character designs by Keiya Nakano. Music is by KOHTA YAMAMOTO.