DETECTIVE CONAN: THE FIST OF BLUE SAPPHIRE Will Be Getting Its Own Manga Adaption This Fall

Another hit film in the hit detective franchise Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire will be getting its very own manga adaption sometime next month! Hit the jump for more information!

Since 1994, Gosho Aoyama's Case Closed series has been entertaining its readers through multiple formats of media. First and foremost, his manga influence and fanbase has allowed the series to publish 1000 chapters and continues to publish chapters today!

As for anime, the franchise has had its own series, Case Closed, and over 20 films to create a sprawling anime film franchise that continues to release new installments. A tradition that the films tend to follow is that there is typically a manga adaption that tells the story of the movie in printed form.

One of the highest-grossing films in the series has been Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire and released back in 2019. According to a reveal from Shogakukan's Shonen Sunday S, the anime will be getting its own manga adaption by Yutaka Abe and Jirō Maruden!

While not much more news was given as to whether or not more scenes will be added, fans can at least expect a faithful adaption of the film. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments below!





The plot involves a large gem known as the "Blue Sapphire," which sank to the bottom of the ocean at the end of the 19th century. The film centers on Kaitō Kid, Makoto Kyōgoku, and Conan Edogawa. Makoto, an undefeated karate master with 400 wins, confronts Kid as Kid tries to steal the Blue Sapphire. Meanwhile, Kaitō Kid brings Conan to Singapore against his will.



Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire will publish in Shogakukan's Shonen Sunday S on September 25th!