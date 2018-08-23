Check Out The New Universe Mission 4 Trailer From SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been a hit or miss with many fans. However, there is no denying that when a new trailer comes out, a lot of people watch and comment. Here is the latest on Mission 4.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has short 8 minute episodes, making the one week wait seem longer. However, the series is back with the Universe Mission 4 and the trailer is here to pump up fans.

This new story arc will bring a lot of new characters to the table. Golden Oozaru is back also. This trailer includes Cumber, Goku, the Great Ape transformation and Fu.