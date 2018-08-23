Check Out The New Universe Mission 4 Trailer From SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES
Super Dragon Ball Heroes has short 8 minute episodes, making the one week wait seem longer. However, the series is back with the Universe Mission 4 and the trailer is here to pump up fans.
Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been a hit or miss with many fans. However, there is no denying that when a new trailer comes out, a lot of people watch and comment. Here is the latest on Mission 4.
This new story arc will bring a lot of new characters to the table. Golden Oozaru is back also. This trailer includes Cumber, Goku, the Great Ape transformation and Fu.
Here is a short description of the series.
"Trunks" returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mystery man "Fu" suddenly appears, telling them Trunks has been locked up on the "Prison Planet", a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?"
