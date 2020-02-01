CODE GEASS Director Goro Taniguchi Directing New Anime Titled BACK ARROW
Over on Twitter it was announced that a new original anime series is on it's way soon. The series is titled Back Arrow and it will be directed by Goro Taniguchi who is well known for directing Code Geass. The official tweet down below featured a short video that announced the director and writer for the series as well as the official visual artwork for the anime.
In the teaser video from the tweet, it was announced that the writer for the series would be Kazuki Nakashima who is known for his work on Kill la Kill and Gurren Lagann. The first member announced for the voice cast is voice actor Yuki Kaji who is the voice for Eren in Attack On Titan. Here is a quick look at the visual artwork from the tweet down below:
