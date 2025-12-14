New WORLD TRIGGER TV Anime Confirmed To Be A Traditional Reboot

A "reboot" project for the World Trigger anime was first announced in Japan back at the start of December 2025, but there was a bit of confusion, as "reboot" in Japan doesn't necessarily mean to start over.

And with the World Trigger anime being on hiatus since January 23, 2022, after three seasons and 99 episodes, some fans were hopeful that the term "reboot" was being used to signify a restarting of the anime.

Sadly, that's not the case, as it has now been confirmed that the World Trigger anime will be receiving a reboot, in the traditional sense.

It's likely that all of the confusion and hopeful wishes from Western anime fans made its way East, prompting the official X/Twiiter account to provide some clarity.

The tweet translates to confirm that the reboot will cover the first chapters of the manga, starting with the Border Enlistment Arc and then proceeding through the Large-Scale Invasion Arc, and B-Rank Wars.

Toei Animation will once again animate the series, which will release new info at Jump Festa event on December 20 at 4:20 p.m. JST.

Daisuke Ashihara's World Trigger manga was first published in 2013 and has a dedicated, core fan base with new volume releases consistently ranking high on the Oricon weekly sales charts.

For instance, Volume 29 debuted at #1 on the Oricon Weekly Manga Ranking (for the week of December 12, 2025), selling over 167,000 copies in its first week.

Earlier this year, Volume 28 also debuted at #1 on the Oricon Weekly Manga Ranking (for the week of February 17, 2025), selling over 238,000 copies in its first week.

As of July 2023, the manga had over 15 million copies in circulation.

The problem, or perhaps the handicap keeping World Trigger from reaching greater heights of popularity, is the infrequent release of new chapters, as the manga moved from a weekly release schedule in Weekly Shonen Jump (2013-2018) to monthly releases in Jump Square (2018-current).

The switch was reportedly made due to Ashihara's declining health (something AnimeMojo has been chronicling since 2016). As evidenced above, the shift to monthly releases means there's a sizable gap between when new volumes are published- Volume 28 was released in February 2025 but Volume 29 was not released until this past week.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both simultaneously release new chapters in English, digitally, with Viz handling physical prints.

As the first season of the reboot largely covers the gargantuan 73-episode first season, anime fans are also wondering if this new reboot project is just a remake of the first season or if the second and third seasons will also eventually be remade.

Stay tuned for continued coverage as there will likely be a lot more information released during Jump Festa.