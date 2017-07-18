That's Not A Textbook Light And Mia Are Holding In These New DEATH NOTE Posters

Death Note will begin streaming on Netflix August 25.

ABOUT NETFLIX'S DEATH NOTE SERIES

Directed by Adam Wingard (You're Next), the writing duo of Charles & Vlas Parlapanides (Immortals) and Jeremy Slater (The Lazarus Effect, unused Fantastic Four script) penned the most recent draft of the script. The full cast includes, Nat Wolff as Light Turner, Keith Stanfield as L, Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) as James Turner, Paul Nakauchi (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Watar, Willem Dafoe as Ryuki and Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers) as Mia Sutton.



ORIGINAL MANGA SYNOPSIS : A shinigami, as a god of death, can kill any person—provided they see their victim's face and write their victim's name in a notebook called a Death Note. One day, Ryuk, bored by the shinigami lifestyle and interested in seeing how a human would use a Death Note, drops one into the human realm.



High school student and prodigy Light Yagami stumbles upon the Death Note and—since he deplores the state of the world—tests the deadly notebook by writing a criminal's name in it. When the criminal dies immediately following his experiment with the Death Note, Light is greatly surprised and quickly recognizes how devastating the power that has fallen into his hands could be.



With this divine capability, Light decides to extinguish all criminals in order to build a new world where crime does not exist and people worship him as a god. Police, however, quickly discover that a serial killer is targeting criminals and, consequently, try to apprehend the culprit. To do this, the Japanese investigators count on the assistance of the best detective in the world: a young and eccentric man known only by the name of L.