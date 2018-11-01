DRAGON BALL Z And ADIDAS Majin Buu Kicks Have Been Leaked
With the leak of the Frieza and Cell kicks earlier this week, there has been much hype coming out for the the Dragon Ball Z x Adidas collab. Now images of the new Kamanda Majin Buu kicks have been leaked! The models are rumored to be part of a seven sneaker capsule, each representing one of the Dragon Balls. Check out the new kicks down below!
Earlier this week we had the leak of the Frieza and Cell kicks, and now the new Majin Buu Kamnda kicks have leaked just in time for the weekend. Hit the jump to check them out now!!
Thanks to @Seraphpy a new image has been leaked of the Majin Buu kicks, The Kamanda is crafted from mostly suede and rubber and features hits of Majin Buu’s pink, purple and yellow colors on the upper.
According to sneaker insiders, the Dragon Ball Z x adidas collaboration is slated for a Fall 2018 release. It is also believed a shoe for the characters Mr. Popo, Yajirobe, Tenshinhan and Mr. Satan are also in the works.
What are your thoughts on the kicks? Which of the three leaked pairs do you like the most? Let us know which pair you want in the comments down below!
Earlier this week there were leaked two images of the Dragon Ball X Adidas sneakers. The first one down below shows off Frieza's new kicks, the style will be Yung-1 and features the villains trademark colors of purple and white.
In the second leaked image, it shows the shoes which drew their inspiration from Cell. The green shoes feature a speckled pattern just like Cell. It has large white rims that accent its purple detailing.The shoes will be released in the Prophere style, but these two items are not the only ones being worked on at the moment.
