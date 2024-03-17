Last Night's Toonami Run Paid Tribute To The Late DRAGON BALL Legend Akira Toriyama

Toonami played a mini marathon of Dragon Ball Z Kai episodes last night during its traditional Saturday night run as a tribute to the legendary mangaka, Akira Toriyama.

By MarkJulian - Mar 17, 2024 06:03 PM EST
It's been almost 2 weeks since news emerged that Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has passed away. Fans, creators and industry contemporaries are still reeling from the untimely loss including the production team behind Adult Swim's Toonami.

As a way to pay tribute, the late-night anime programming block aired the first 8 episodes of Dragon Ball Z Kai from 2am-6am.

Meanwhile, since news of Toriyama's passing, more and more tributes and heart-felt messages have surfaced online, which we have collected below.

Famous manga artist Akira Toriyama unexpectedly passed away from an acute subdural hematoma on March 1. His family kept the news private until March 8. Toriyama was 68-years-old.

Toriyama, who was born on April 5, 1955, made his manga debut in 1978 with the Wonder Island anthology adventure series. Ironically, Toriyama was merely trying to make some extra money after quitting his work at an advertising firm, so he never thought about having a career in manga.

He went on to find large-scale success with 1980's Dr. Slump before eventually creating the gargantuan Dragon Ball franchise in 1984.

