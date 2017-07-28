Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

DRIFTERS Available For Pre-Order, New Trailer Released To Celebrate

Funimation has released a new trailer to celebrate the upcoming release of the Drifters - The Complete Series Blu-ray/DVD combo pack!

Griffin Best | 7/28/2017
Funimation has released this new trailer to help celebrate the upcoming release of Drifters - The Complete Series Blu-ray/DVD combo pack. To pre-order head over to http://funi.to/2uYqBoD.



Shimazu Toyohisa, a samurai from the historical Battle of Sekigahara, was moments from death when he stepped through a door. Transported to a world both like and unlike his own, he finds himself in a new war-but he is not alone. By his side, Japan's most notable historical figures Oda Nobunaga and Nasu no Yoichi will join him in this new world at war as they take on the role of "Drifters."
