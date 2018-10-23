ENDRO~! Anime Series Reveals New Key Visual Featuring The Main Characters

Studio Gokumi's slice of life magic fantasy anime, Endro~! , has released a new key visual featuring a group shot of the main characters. Here is more information on the series.

The official Endro~! website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming slice of life fantasy anime series. This picture features the main characters of the show with different poses highlighting their personalities. The girls are wielding their signature weapons, we can see the sword, staff, hammer and claws all making an appearance here.

Kaori is directing the series, Akashima Takashi performs the series composition, character draft is up to Nori and character design is up to Haruko Iizuka. The anime series will premiere on January 2019 and is produced by Egg Firm.