ENDRO~! Anime Series Reveals New Key Visual Featuring The Main Characters
The official Endro~! website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming slice of life fantasy anime series. This picture features the main characters of the show with different poses highlighting their personalities. The girls are wielding their signature weapons, we can see the sword, staff, hammer and claws all making an appearance here.
Studio Gokumi's slice of life magic fantasy anime, Endro~!, has released a new key visual featuring a group shot of the main characters. Here is more information on the series.
Kaori is directing the series, Akashima Takashi performs the series composition, character draft is up to Nori and character design is up to Haruko Iizuka. The anime series will premiere on January 2019 and is produced by Egg Firm.
The voice cast is the following:Hikaru Akao as Juulia Charldetoo, Shiina Natsukawa as Seiran Elenoir, Ari Ozawa as Fai Fai and Inori Minase as Meiza Endust. There has been no opening or ending theme revealed yet.
The manga series is written by izumi Minami and published by Hobby Japan under the HJ Comics imprint. It is serialized by Comic Fire magazine and started its publishing on August 8, 2018. In this case, the manga did not inspire the anime series, since it is described as an original anime run.
