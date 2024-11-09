SOLO LEVELING Season 2 Character Art Revealed Alongside New Trailer For -REAWAKENING- Film

With still a few weeks to go until the return of Solo Leveling, the official website for the anime series has revealed new visuals for Season 2. The key art focuses on the four main characters of the upcoming second season: Sung Jinwoo (Shun Mizushino), Cha Hae-in (Shizuku Kosaka), Choi Jong-in (Shin Mogami), and Baek Yoonho (Taiga Shirakawa).

The second season of the hit anime, which is officially titled Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow-, is set to premiere in January 2025. The anime adapts the Korean webtoon series of the same name by DUBU (REDICE Studio), Chugong and h-goon.

Season 1 covered the first three volumes of the webtoon across 12 episodes, all of which are available to stream on Crunchyroll. The streamer describes the series:

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Series producer Sota Furuhashi previously revealed that the second season will continue to focus on Jinwoo's development while also turning "a spotlight on the supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more as we wrap things up."

In the meantime, fans of the anime will have the chance to reacquaint themselves with Season 1 when Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- is released in theaters later this month. The omnibus film features a recap of the first season along with a preview of the first two episodes of Season 2. It's scheduled to be released in Japan on November 29th and in Korea on November 28th. It will also be released in the United States and Canada on December 6th, as well as other international regions in December.

Check out the latest 60-second hype trailer for Solo Leveling - ReAwakening- below.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- features a catch-up recap of the first season coupled with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season in one momentous theatrical fan experience. Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a "gate" which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called "hunters" have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.

